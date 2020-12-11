Areas of patchy fog and low clouds will kick off Friday morning across Arizona.
Most of that fog burns off after sunrise, but mostly to partly cloudy skies will remain throughout the day.
A weak disturbance brushing by the Arizona- Utah border will help kick up northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph and produce a few snow flurries across northeastern Arizona.
Otherwise, winds remain light across the Valley.
Highs around Metro Phoenix will top out this afternoon at around 65 degrees with lows tonight dropping to the 40s.
Sunshine returns to the Valley this weekend, but afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 60s.
Another disturbance brushing through northern Arizona late day Saturday will kick up winds again and usher in a reinforcing shot of cold air.
Highs across the mountains will range from the mid 30s to mid 50s.
Looking ahead to next week, one more disturbance will impact northern Arizona with cold air and breezes, but the Valley will only see high clouds passing from time to time.
Temperatures around the Valley will remain pretty consistent, topping out in the mid to upper 60s through next week with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
No rain is expected in the Valley over the next seven days, and most of the state will stay void of any precipitation, with the exception of far northeast Arizona.