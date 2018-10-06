Heavy rain is producing flooding for parts of Metro Phoenix as a trough of low pressure sweeps across the West.
Storms are firing off along the associated cold front and will likely continue to produce downpours, lightning, flooding and gusty winds through late this morning.
Storms will become more isolated in nature during the afternoon hours, but rain chances remain in the forecast through Monday, as this system is a slow mover.
Rain gauges from the Flood Control District of Maricopa County show rainfall totals as of 5 a.m. ranging from .25" in south Phoenix to over an inch in Paradise Valley and the foothills north and east of Metro Phoenix.
Flash Flood Warnings were issued early this morning for portions of Metro Phoenix. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 5 p.m. for northern Maricopa County and portions of Gila County.
Meanwhile, snow is falling in the high country. The National Weather Service reports as of 5 a.m. about an inch in Bellemont and about two inches in Williams. Snow levels will drop to about 7000 feet through Monday. Two to eight inches of snow are possible above 8500 feet through Monday.
There's a potential for severe weather today, from the high country to the Valley in the form of hail and damaging winds. Even a funnel cloud can't be ruled out.
The rain should certainly ease up this evening, but again, rain chances for the Valley are at 20 percent for Monday. When all is said and done, rainfall totals will range from .25" to 1.50" around the Valley.
Temperatures behind this storm system will take a dive, with highs about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than normal Sunday through next week.
Conditions will dry out but remain cool Tuesday and Wednesday.
Forecast models indicate remnants of hurricane Sergio, currently churning in the eastern Pacific, may bring another .25" to .50" of rain to the Valley Thursday and Friday.
For Phoenix, look for a high of 77 Sunday with thunderstorms becoming isolated this afternoon. The low Monday morning will be 60 with a 20 to 30 percent chance of rain. Rain chances remain at 20 percent Monday afternoon with a high of 77 and partly cloudy skies. Highs will be around 80 Tuesday with sunny skies.
