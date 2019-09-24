PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--Sometimes it rains, sometimes it pours, and both can cause flooding in a flash in the valley.
"When we have flash flooding it happens quickly and usually end quickly" said Meteorologist Daniel Henz for the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
The reason we see so much of it in the valley.
"Basically, all the rain that falls around Maricopa County and surrounding areas, tends to come right into Phoenix" said Henz.
Keeping on top of all of that extra flowing water is the Flood Control District of Maricopa County with their ALERT warning network.
"We have over 400 environmental modeling stations" said Henz.
Which are composed of 350 rain gauges, 200 stream gauges and more than 40 weather stations spread across Maricopa County and five adjoining counties. Making it the largest network in the United States. The data collected comes to the flood control in real-time.
"Once that ran turns to run off how much water is moving through the streams and washes, where it's going and how fast it going" said Henz.
This also helps with operating dams, basins and channels to see where a potential hazard may be and put an emergency action plan in place.
"We are warning the municipalities the people that protect the public we are getting the information right away so they can go out and do their job again whether it be close a roadway or evacuate homes or communities" said Henz.
The goal being to get the information out to the people who need it as quickly as possible. In major storm events like the floods of 2014 or the storms we saw on Monday in the Valley, the control room becomes an Alert Operations Center with meteorologist, dam safety operators, department of emergency and GIS staff.
"We have a really complex set of alerts and there is always someone monitoring that 24/7 365" said Henz.
As the county continues to grow so does the ALERT system, installing new gauges like the three just placed over the Woodbury Fire burn scar area.