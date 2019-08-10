Scattered showers and storms that have the potential to lead to flooding and damaging winds are in the forecast this afternoon through Sunday morning for communities east of Phoenix as a disturbance from northern Mexico tracks into Arizona.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from noon today through 5 AM Sunday for the East Valley through Eastern Arizona. This means conditions are favorable for flash flooding to occur.
For Phoenix and to the west, storm chances are lower as a drier air mass tries to make its way in. Nonetheless, there's still a potential for storms this afternoon through Sunday morning.
Storm chances drop off dramatically next week as dry and hot weather takes hold of the Valley.
Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal this weekend, then warmer than normal next week.
For Phoenix today, look for mostly cloudy skies, a 20 percent chance of storms this afternoon, bumping up to a 40 percent chance tonight with a high of 102 and a low of 82. Storm chances continue tomorrow morning at 20 percent, otherwise look for partly sunny skies and a high of 101 with a low of 85.