Another round of storms expected this afternoon, tonight and through the day tomorrow as a low pressure system that's cut off from the main jet stream continues to meander through Arizona.
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect from 8 a.m. today through 5 p.m. Thursday from the Colorado River Valley through Gila County. This includes Metro Phoenix.
Thunderstorms will be capable of producing flooding rains, lightning, damaging winds and small hail.
The best timing on storm activity will be this evening through early tomorrow morning for Metro Phoenix.
Rainfall totals around the Valley may range from .25" to .75". Higher amounts are possible where thunderstorms produce heavy downpours.
The Storm Prediction Center has southern Arizona, including the Valley, at a marginal risk for severe weather today.
For Phoenix, look for partly sunny skies today, a 40 percent chance of storms this afternoon and an 80 percent chance of storms tonight with a high of 89 and a low of 71. Storm chances are at 50 percent Thursday with a high of 83 and a low of 70. Partly sunny skies and drying expected Friday with a high of 87 and a low of 71.