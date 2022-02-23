FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- Classes were canceled in high country on Wednesday and several schools in Flagstaff were on a late start Thursday as a major snowstorm caused dangerous driving conditions. One of the biggest winter storms of the season also closed some major freeways on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service had issued a storm warning for an area stretching from Flagstaff to Show Low and including the Mogollon Rim, Kaibab Plateau and White Mountains. The weather service said as much as 14 inches of snow (35.5 centimeters) were expected in the higher elevations.

Blue Ridge Unified Superintendent Mike Wright says on a Facebook post that schools reopening would depend on Wednesday's weather conditions and provided that conditions could improve enough. But early Thursday morning, they announced that schools would be closed because of icy conditions.

Food service, school, and before/after school care were closed on Wednesday at Flagstaff Unified School District according to their website. Additional closures or school delays will be based on the weather forecast and snow conditions. The district plans to make up Wednesday's snow day on Monday, April 25. A 2-hour late-start was announced for Thursday.

Williams Unified School District also said they won't be holding classes on Thursday.

"In anticipation of this storm, WUSD # 2 is cancelling all school for WEMS and WHS for tomorrow (2/23/22)," Williams Unified says in a Facebook post. They also say that all of their offices will be closed and will still have their scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. in the Viking Grill.

Prescott Unified School District announced Wednesday morning on Facebook that school will be closed for a 'full snow day'. They say, their "snow team has been out on the roads since 2:30 AM watching the storm develop later than forecasted. Since calling the delay the temperatures have dropped and the snow is accumulating quickly. The forecast continues to call for snow throughout the day".

Yavapai College announced their school closure just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday stating all classes and offices will be closed.

Traffic Closures

As of Thursday morning, only eastbound Interstate 40 at milepost 270 and SR-260 between Camp Verde to the north end of Strawberry remained closed. Flagstaff and Coconino County officials said plows were keeping roads open but warned of icy and snow-packed conditions and poor visibility.

1:48 Far north Scottsdale sees some snow It was a rare treat for some in far north Scottsdale who received a dusting of snow on Wednesday.

Live & Future Conditions

Rain fell in some desert areas including parts of metro Phoenix. The National Weather Service received reports of snow flurries in Fountain Hills, Carefree and north Scottsdale.