NORTHERN ARIZONA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Northern Arizona is seeing some major snowfall from one of the biggest storms in years.
The National Weather Service said the storm total snow for Flagstaff Airport is now up to 31.6" as of 5 p.m.!
That breaks a previous all-time daily record for the city of 31 inches set in 1915.
NWS says there is still more than seven hours to add to this record. The storm total including before midnight is 33.1" so far for this storm, the agency said.
Nearly 2 feet of snow has been reported in Payson as of 7 p.m., according to NWS. And the storm hasn't let up yet.
Prescott Valley has picked up about 9 inches of snow so far and Kingman has seen about 12 inches.
Snow is predicted to come down to elevations of 2500 feet with this storm producing the most widespread snow seen in years.
The heaviest snow will fall in the high country midday Thursday through midday Friday. Flagstaff could see up to 2 feet of snow with Payson and Pine at close to 3 feet of snow.
Thursday morning the City of Prescott declared a snow emergency due to the large amount of snow in the area.
ALL TIME RECORD!!! #azwx https://t.co/YxbTIpcmoi— Paul Horton (@PaulHortonCBS5) February 22, 2019
If you are considering a trip to Flagstaff or across I-40 cancel it for now. I have attached a couple photos and this is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/y83BZZFKH1— Col. Frank Milstead (@frank_milstead) February 21, 2019
Storm total snow for Flagstaff Airport is now up to 23.8" since last night! Impressive snowfall reports continue to roll in. Follow this link to see them for yourself! https://t.co/qJDjtS0Dw3#azwx— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 21, 2019
