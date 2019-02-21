A massive winter storm could bring Payson 30 inches of snow.

NORTHERN ARIZONA (3TV/CBS 5) -- Northern Arizona is seeing some major snowfall from one of the biggest storms in years. 

The National Weather Service said the storm total snow for Flagstaff Airport is now up to 31.6" as of 5 p.m.!

That breaks a previous all-time daily record for the city of 31 inches set in 1915.

NWS says there is still more than seven hours to add to this record. The storm total including before midnight is 33.1" so far for this storm, the agency said.

Nearly 2 feet of snow has been reported in Payson as of 7 p.m., according to NWS. And the storm hasn't let up yet.

Prescott Valley has picked up about 9 inches of snow so far and Kingman has seen about 12 inches.

Snow is predicted to come down to elevations of 2500 feet with this storm producing the most widespread snow seen in years.

The heaviest snow will fall in the high country midday Thursday through midday Friday. Flagstaff could see up to 2 feet of snow with Payson and Pine at close to 3 feet of snow.

Thursday morning the City of Prescott declared a snow emergency due to the large amount of snow in the area.

 

