The first Sunday in 2021 will bring mostly sunny skies and seasonal weather to the Valley of the Sun!
Look for a high of 65, which is one degree below normal.
If you're watching the Cardinals game against the Rams today, temps will be in the low to mid 60s for kickoff at 2:25pm. When the game ends, we should see temps around 60.
The skies are improving after New Year Eve celebrations with moderate air quality expected today. Maricopa County's High Pollution Advisory has ended. You are also now free to use your fireplaces. There are no restrictions with open burning as well.
Slightly warmer weather moves in next week with the 70s returning!
Look for a high of 70 tomorrow followed by more 70's through Thursday.
So far, no rain is in sight for the start of 2021!