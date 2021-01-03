It was a beautiful Sunday in the low 60s after a chilly morning with a low of 39 degrees around 7:30 this morning. The jet stream will stay north of us this week, bringing warmer temperatures for most of the week. Morning lows will warm slightly as well, but will still be chilly in the low 40s for the most part.
Today will be the coolest day of the week before temperatures warm to slightly above normal starting Monday. Expect temps in the low 70s for the majority of the week.
Typically, we see about 0.91" of rain in the month of January, but so far we are off to a dry start with no rain in the forecast at least through next week. Today is the 24th consecutive day of no rain in Phoenix.
The skies are improving after New Years Eve celebrations with moderate air quality expected today. Maricopa County's High Pollution Advisory has ended. You are also now free to use your fireplaces. There are no restrictions for open burning as well.