NORTHERN ARIZONA (3TV/CBS 5) -- The first snow of the season hit the high country late Sunday night and early Monday morning.
Flagstaff mainly just saw a dusting of snow with little accumulation on the ground. In the higher elevations, Arizona Snowbowl picked up about an inch of snow. Snowbowl just ended their fall season for leaf peeping yesterday and are now gearing up for the skiing and snowboarding season.
Arizona Snowbowl is working on their newest lift that will offer the option for a regular chairlift or a totally enclosed gondola to take skiers and snowboarders up the mountain. This is only the second machine like this in the U.S. The machine boasts a 6 minute lift time.
Snow is also falling at Sunrise Park Resort in the Greer area. Northeastern Arizona saw even more snow than Flagstaff as the storm pushed east.
Viewers sent in some beautiful pictures from Heber-Overgaard, Eagar, Pinetop and Show Low.
