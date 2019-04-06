Nice weather kicks off the weekend in the Valley before a big warm-up brings temperatures to the hottest levels so far for 2019, beginning Sunday.
A weak disturbance tracking through Arizona is bringing clouds to the Valley and showers to the mountains Saturday. Clouds should decrease through the afternoon. Showers will move mainly through the eastern Mogollon Rim and White Mountains until this evening. Snow levels will likely be above 8000 ft. Isolated thunderstorms can't be ruled out this afternoon in the high country. Any rain or snow accumulation should be limited.
By Sunday, high pressure strengthens across the region and temperatures will begin their climb. By Monday and into Tuesday, highs will be 10 to 15 degrees warmer than normal, but below record territory.
A tightening pressure gradient from a storm approaching from the west will create windy to breezy conditions statewide beginning Tuesday and likely continuing into Wednesday. Southwest wind gusts in the Valley may hit speeds of 30 mph, while the mountains may see speeds of 55 mph. The mentioned storm will drag a cold front through our state Wednesday that will drop temperatures.
Another system is forecast to bring more cooling on Friday with a slight chance of showers for the Valley.
In Phoenix, look for morning clouds with midday clearing and a high of 81 today. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 61. For Sunday, a sunny day with a high of 90 and a low of 65. Monday, temperatures will rise to about 96 with mostly sunny skies. Up to 97 on Tuesday before temperatures drop to around 83 on Wednesday. The average high for this time of year is 83.