March rolling in like a lamb for Arizona. With the first few days in the books, we continue with above normal temperatures for the start of the week.
A few clouds are expected Monday and calmer winds with temperatures still above normal.
By Tuesday, high pressure strengthens across the region. This will allow temperatures to jump up a few degrees. In fact, the Valley may see highs in the low to mid-80s both Tuesday and Wednesday, making them the first 80s of 2019.
Things are a little different for northern Arizona on Wednesday. A storm tracking through brings a chance for a few light showers for the high country. This mild system will keep snow levels above 8500 ft.
A stronger and colder storm is expected to bring scattered showers to the Valley Friday into Saturday. This one will drop snow levels down to 6000 ft. and usher in cooler air that will drop temperatures through next weekend.