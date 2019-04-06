The first 90s of 2019 arrive in the Valley today as high pressure strengthens across the region.
With sunny skies and light winds, many Metro Phoenix communities will reach the mid to upper 90s Monday. The rest of the state will see highs reaching levels that are 10 to 15 degrees above normal.
Afternoon temperatures peak Tuesday afternoon before a storm drags a cold front through Arizona Wednesday.
Ahead of the front, clouds increase and gusty winds kick up. The high country will see wind gusts of up to 55 mph Tuesday afternoon, with Valley gusts of 30 mph. Behind the front, temperatures drop, but winds remain breezy.
Another storm will bring a reinforcing shot of cool air and rain chances to the Valley Friday through Saturday.
In Phoenix, look for mostly sunny skies Sunday with a high of 90 and a low of 64. For Monday, sunshine returns with a high of 96 and a low of 67. The forecast calls for a high of 97 Tuesday under partly cloudy skies and gusty winds during the afternoon. By Wednesday, highs drop to around 80 degrees.
The normal high for this time of the year is 83. Temperatures should stay below record territory. The last time Phoenix reached highs in the 90s was October 28, 2018, according to the National Weather Service.