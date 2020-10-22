We can say this for sure. The first winter-type storm of the season will make its way into Arizona by Monday and bring clouds, winds and scattered rain and shower showers. What we can’t say for sure right now is how much rain and snow we’ll get. But most of our forecast products are showing eastern Arizona getting a lion’s share of the moisture from the storm.
Right now, the storm doesn’t look like it will carry all that much moisture into Arizona. Still, mired in an exceptional drought and without rain for 63 days, any precipitation will be welcome. As it stands right now, the Valley could see up to ¼ of an inch of rain while some areas in the mountains could get nearly an inch of rain. And at the very highest elevations of our state, we look for some wet snowfalls up to 6 inches, but generally in the 2-4 inch range.
We’re also going to see a significant drop in temperatures. Friday expect highs to be in the low-90s but by the weekend, as the polar jet guiding the storm sets its sights on Arizona, we’ll see Valley highs in the mid-80s. Then the cold front pushes in. With it we expect windy conditions, especially in the high country, clouds and showers. Metro Phoenix highs on Monday will be around 72 and most likely we’ll see highs only in the 60s on Tuesday. Can you imagine that? It was 102 just six days ago.
Once again, confidence is high that the storm will make it’s way into Arizona. Ironing out the details of precipitation will be the challenge over the next few days.