The monsoon finally made its way into central portions of metro Phoenix on Friday, producing more than 1 inch of rain in at least one location. The storms developed during the late afternoon and evening hours and drifted to the north. There were no reports of severe weather, but we had a few reports of small hail, and numerous areas had brief, heavy rain.
Scattered thunderstorms are expected during the overnight hours into Saturday morning. And once again, Saturday afternoon, we could see another round of storms. However, the chances will start going downhill after Saturday as we dry right back out.
Sky Harbor did get its first measurable rain in 103 days, with .07" in the bucket at Sky Harbor Airport. But just a few miles to the east, at the Loop 101/202, there was a report from the Maricopa County Flood District of 1.22" of rain. A gauge along the State Route 51 near Shea got about 2/3 of an inch of rain.
Even so, we still are dealing with a later start to the monsoon than even last year and we're seeing another drying trend beginning Sunday. In fact, as we dry out, we're going to heat up with highs nearing 110 by the middle of next week.