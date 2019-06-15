Seasonably hot temperatures and dry weather will dominate the Valley this weekend and into next week.
A trough ushered in a less hot air mass that brought highs from 112 in Phoenix this past Wednesday, down to 105 on Friday. Afternoon highs will remain pretty consistent, in the 105 range, as a another weather disturbance tracks through the area Sunday into Monday.
As the air flow continues to come in from the west and northwest, there are no signs of the monsoon starting over the next seven days, despite today being the first official calendar day of the season. We need a moist air flow from the Gulf to get storms rocking and rolling.
With the weather disturbances brushing through our state, there is a slight chance of storms in the high country each afternoon and evening through Monday.
Meanwhile, a High Pollution Advisory for ozone is in effect for Maricopa County both Saturday and Sunday.
For Phoenix today, look for sunny skies and light winds with a high of 104 and a low of 78. For Father's Day Sunday, mostly sunny with a high of 105. Monday will be a partly cloudy day with a high of 104.
And here’s our DVR alert for our special program, Monsoon 2019. It airs Saturday afternoon at 4:30.