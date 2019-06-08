Hot, dry weather will persist through next week, with the first major heat event expected for the Valley Tuesday through Thursday.
Weak high pressure will keep temperatures near normal levels this afternoon. By Sunday, high pressure strengthens across the region. This will set the stage for rising temperatures, with the Valley hitting the 110 mark by as early as Tuesday.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for Metro Phoenix from Tuesday morning through Wednesday evening.
The high country should stay void of any storms this weekend, but a shortwave may produce isolated storms across eastern Arizona Monday and Tuesday. Winds will be generally light during this period, but may kick up by Wednesday.
A High Pollution Advisory for Ozone is in effect this weekend for Maricopa County.
In Phoenix, look for sunny skies and light winds with a high of 101 and a low of 75. Sunday will be partly sunny with a high of 105 and a low of 79. From Monday through Thursday, highs will range from 108 to 111. Morning lows will also rise to the 80s.