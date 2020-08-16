Extreme heat continues to have a grip on Arizona, with record high temperatures expected to fall this afternoon, but we're also seeing indications that we may have our first big dust storm of the season hit the Valley later today.
High pressures is wobbling towards Northern Arizona and Utah. The position of this high opens the door for thunderstorm development along the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains this afternoon, then an easterly flow will push those storms towards the Valley. While we may not see rain in the Valley, forecast models are indicating that a strong outflow may produce a dust storm between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. today.
Meanwhile, the Storm Prediction Center is giving southeast Arizona a marginal risk of severe weather today. That would come in the form of damaging winds, cloud to ground lightning, and brief heavy downpours. Small hail also can't be ruled out.
In terms of temperatures, Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect for Metro Phoenix, southern, western and central Arizona through Wednesday evening.
The forecast high for Phoenix today is 114. This would break the current daytime high temperature record of 113, set last in 2013.
Heading into the next several days, highs around the Valley will be at or near 115 with lows near 90 degrees.
Another active storm day is possible again Monday, during the afternoon and evening hours, with the Phoenix Metro area potentially getting in on some thunderstorm activity too.
Stay alert, and we'll keep you updated.