After a cool start to the day Sunday, afternoon temperatures across Arizona should rise a few degrees warmer than average this afternoon, with most Valley locations in the mid 80s.
Some high clouds are spreading into the state from an area of low pressure situated off the coast of California. Those clouds should clear out later today.
Sunny, warm and dry weather is expected through Tuesday before that area of low pressure ejects from southern California and tracks towards Arizona. As it does, rain and storm chances enter the forecast. For the Valley, there's a 20% chance of showers or storms Tuesday night through Wednesday.
Temperatures will come down a few degrees by Wednesday, and remain pretty consistent through the end of the week. For the Valley, we'll see highs in the low to mid 80s with lows in the upper 50s and near 60. Sunshine will wrap up the second half of the week.
For Phoenix today, look for partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds and a high of 86 with a low tonight of 57.