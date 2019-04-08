The high in Phoenix reached 97 degrees on Monday.
For the first time this year we reached 90 degrees in the Valley, officially at Sky Harbor. As of mid-afternoon, the thermometer had been to 92 degrees. No where near the record for today’s date of 104, but it’s been 161 days since we’ve been in the 90s so we’ve had quite a nice break from such warm. With a ridge of high pressure hanging on for one more today, expect highs in the mid-90s again on Tuesday.
The winds will start coming up Tuesday as well around the state as the first of two storm systems approaches Arizona. The first storm will drop temperatures about 20 degrees from Tuesday to Wednesday. The second storm will bring rain chances to the Valley late Friday into Saturday morning. If we get any rain, it will likely be fairly light, with accumulations of less than ¼” expected. But when you think about it, any rain in April in the Valley is impressive.
Highs will be in the 70s through the entire weekend.