High pressure building in strong caused our highs to soar to the 80’s in some Valley locations on this Tuesday. As of 4 PM, the high today at Sky Harbor Airport was 82, which ties the record set back 1925! A light breeze out of the north tonight will cap off a nearly perfect, Groundhog Day, weather-wise.
Wednesday looks a bit cooler with partly cloudy skies, high around 77. A low pressure system passing north of the Valley will bring a chance of rain, mostly in the higher terrain areas north of the Valley with some snow flurries in the upper elevation areas. It will be quite breezy for the Colorado River Communities as well, with a Lake Wind Advisory in effect.
For Thursday, expect some cold air behind that low to bring our highs back into the upper 60’s. However, that won’t last as we will jump right back into the 70’s all weekend long. We will continue to monitor a system meandering off the California coast, but at this point, we should expect on and off clouds and a light breeze. Our classic, AZ winter weather should make for picture-perfect conditions for the PGA Tour pros for the 2021 edition of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.