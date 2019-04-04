The first 90-degree days of 2019 are just days away as high pressure strengthens over the region.
But first, a trough tracking through the state will keep clouds around through Friday and bring a few light showers to Northern Arizona Friday through Saturday morning. Snow levels should be above 7,500 feet. Rainfall totals will be low.
By Saturday afternoon, sunshine returns and temperatures begin their warming trend.
On Sunday, Valley highs will be near 90 under sunny skies. By Monday, the forecast high for Phoenix will be 96.
Highs remain in the mid-90s through Tuesday before another Pacific trough moves into the region. This will create breezy to windy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday, increased clouds and bring a cool-down. Highs in the Valley will dip back to the mid-80s by Wednesday.
For Phoenix tonight, look for partly cloudy skies and a low of 57.
For Friday, expect partly sunny skies and a high of 77. The average high for this time of year is 82.
By Saturday, sunshine returns with a high of 81. Sunny skies are expected Sunday with a high of 89.