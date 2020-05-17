High pressure situated over our state will continue to lead to hot, dry and windy conditions for the start of the week.
Afternoon temperatures will run about five to 10 degrees above normal statewide through Monday.
In the high country, windy conditions will take place through Tuesday.
This is in response to a low pressure system tracking from the Pacific Northwest to the Great Basin.
Expect southwest wind gusts of 25 - 35 mph in the valley, and 35-50 mph in the high country both days.
A wind advisory is in effect Monday afternoon for most of northern Arizona.
The threat of wildfires will increases during this period.
Fire Weather Watches and Red Flag Warnings are in effect Monday for most of northern Arizona.
As this storm digs southbound, cooler air will be ushered into the state, and temperatures will take a tumble.
Look for Valley temperatures in the 100s Monday, 90s Tuesday and 80s Wednesday.
No rain is expected over the next seven days.