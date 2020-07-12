The ridge of high pressure that brought us the hot temperatures for the weekend is beginning to break down and weaken. As a result, temps will begin to moderate over the next couple of days. We’re still going to see highs around the 110 degree mark for much of this week. That’s above average for this time of year.
As with the past couple of days, we’re likely to see some storms form in southeast Arizona. If we get any kind of a push from those storms as they collapse, we could see some outflow boundaries push into the Valley, especially the southeast part of town. With that, we would also see some blowing dust. Last night, there was a bit of blowing dust in Pinal County to the south of the Valley and that scenario seems pretty likely again tonight.
So it looks like we’re off to another slow start with Monsoon 2020. Remember last June? We only got .17 hundredths of an inch of rain and overall last year, we got only .66 of an inch of rain, making it the 5th driest monsoon on record. Right now, it looks like we could be following that path.