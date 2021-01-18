Not a bad start to our day, with lows in the mid 40's. We will see above average temperatures this afternoon with highs in the mid 70's/
Some big changes in the forecast as a series of low pressure systems will pass through our state. We will see our first chance of rain on Tuesday with a 30% chance of showers. There will also be light snow in the high country as well.
There is a chance of rain for the rest of the workweek, with another decent chance for Thursday.
Over the weekend, another colder system will drop temperatures below average and rain chances continue. This is great news for our state, we need rain to help out with our drought conditions.