It is the final day of the monsoon and we end it with only .66" of rain. The National Weather Service says this is the 5th driest on record.
We will stay dry for most of the week, with a slight chance for some rain on Friday. Right now it looks like the eastern half of the state would be favored for some showers.
There is a Topical system named Narda we are watching south of us that could bring some moisture our way.
Temperatures will stay below average thru Thursday, by Friday we will get close to our average high.
Have a great day!