Showers and thunderstorms are on tap for Sunday across Arizona as an area of low pressure west of the state slow tracks towards the Great Basin.
Showers and storms will only be isolated in the Valley, with rainfall totals at around a tenth of an inch. There's the potential for where a storm does pop up, there will be higher rainfall totals. Otherwise, look for partly cloud skies and breezy east winds at about 10 to 20 mph.
In the high country, showers and storms will be more scattered, with rainfall totals of around a quarter of an inch possible. Snow will be confined to the highest elevations, above 10,000 feet.
The low pressure system will influence our weather pattern through Tuesday, with storm and shower chances in the high country during this time. There's a slight chance of showers and storms again for the Valley Monday night through Tuesday morning.
By Wednesday, dry weather moves in and a ridge of high pressure builds into the region towards the end of the week, warming temperatures once again to near 90 in the Valley by next weekend.
In Phoenix, look for a 30 percent chance of storms Sunday with partly cloudy skies, breezy winds and a high of 85. The low Sunday night will be 68 with a slight chance of storms. For Monday, look for partly cloudy skies with a high of 86 and storm chances at 20 percent Monday night through Tuesday morning. Sunshine returns Tuesday afternoon through the remainder of next week with highs in the mid 80s through Friday.
Still need to show air quality though..
