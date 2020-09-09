PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizonans woke up to some chilly weather Wednesday morning as a cold front moved through the state. That cold front also brought gusty winds, rain and hail to parts of the state on Tuesday.
Folks in the Valley were seeing temperatures in the 60s and even the 50s in some areas. In the high country, Flagstaff started off at a very chilly 37 degrees, with Payson and Prescott at 44 degrees.
Wednesday will stay relatively mild with a high of only 91 degrees and Thursday's high will reach 95. We creep back up to the 100s by the weekend.
Still, this reprieve feels amazing compared the summer we've had with record-breaking heat.
Hikers flocked to Phoenix mountains this morning to take in the cool air and enjoy the outdoors while the mild weather lasts. Hopefully that fall weather won't be too far away!
We're giving the all clear, fall weather is here (well at least for a few days). #azwx pic.twitter.com/CzwwCp04fF— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) September 9, 2020