The first 90-degree highs of 2020 are set to arrive next week in the Valley of
But first...A weak disturbance will brush across northern Arizona Monday night into Tuesday. This will drop afternoon highs a couple of degrees, kick up winds and bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms to the high country, mainly north of Interstate 40.
On Wednesday, high pressure moves over the region, and a fast warm up begins.
Phoenix should hit 90s by Wednesday and stay in the mid 90s Thursday and near 100 next Friday and Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, the average first 90-degree day in Phoenix is March 31, the earliest was Feb. 17, 2016, and the latest was May 12, 1912.
Last year, we hit our first 90-degree day on April 8.
No rain is in the forecast for the Valley for the next seven days.