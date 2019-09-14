Tempe Town lake accident

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Fire officials investigating a boat accident involving two kayakers at Tempe Town Lake Saturday evening.

According to Tempe fire, the incident was a two boat collision where there was a capsize and two persons were in the lake.

Fire officials believe the accident was weather-related as heavy winds were reported at the time of the incident.

Tempe fire added that throw bags were deployed and the two kayakers were removed from the water.

No injuries were reported.

 

