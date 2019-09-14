TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- Fire officials investigating a boat accident involving two kayakers at Tempe Town Lake Saturday evening.
[RELATED: Storms developing in the East Valley, blowing dust advisory issued]
According to Tempe fire, the incident was a two boat collision where there was a capsize and two persons were in the lake.
Fire officials believe the accident was weather-related as heavy winds were reported at the time of the incident.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona's Weather Authority]
Tempe fire added that throw bags were deployed and the two kayakers were removed from the water.
No injuries were reported.