Thanksgiving Day will be a lovely one across Arizona, with a high of 72 degrees in the Valley. Mostly sunny skies are expected across the state, with windy conditions developing by this afternoon across Western Arizona.
A system to our north will be passing through overnight Thursday into Friday. Moisture is very limited with this system, at least here in the Valley. Light snow is possible Thursday night into Friday morning in the high country down to 4,500 feet.
Dry weather returns statewide for the weekend ahead. After a cold start Saturday morning, the Valley’s weekend forecast looks spectacular, with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s.