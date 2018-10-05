We dipped to the 60s this morning across the Valley, and pleasant fall afternoon is expected as well. Look for sunny and dry conditions today with a forecast high of 85 degrees.
Our first big fall storm of the season arrives this weekend, with rain chances late Saturday through early Monday. The latest weather models bring rain chances to the high country starting late Saturday, with a chance for showers and thunderstorms in the Valley early Sunday morning. Showers and thunderstorms are also possible throughout the day Sunday and into early Monday.
Snow is expected in the highest elevations/mountaintops as well.
Valley temps will dip with daytime highs in the 70s Sunday and Monday, and lows in the 50s Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Rain is possible late next week again if the remnants of Hurricane Sergio make it to AZ. We’ll be watching this one closely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.