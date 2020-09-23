It's officially Fall but Mother Nature isn't ready for the change of seasons in Phoenix!
After some cloud cover and light showers on Tuesday morning, high pressure builds over the next few days leading to dry conditions and above average temperatures.
Look for a high of 104 in the Valley today under sunny skies. Keep in mind, our average high this time of year is 98.
The hot weather will continue for the rest of this week and into next week. Look for temperatures in the 104-105 range through Saturday, bumping up a few degrees for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
The record high on Sunday is 107, 108 for Monday and 107 on Tuesday. We're likely to be in that 107-range on those days.
Even though the afternoons will be warm, the morning lows will stay in the 70s. Perfect weather for morning walks, bike rides and hikes!