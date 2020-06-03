PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - In the Valley of the Sun, as our days get longer, it only takes a short time for our bodies to get dehydrated.

"We know we have a dry heat, which is nice because not as humid but the downside is you don't know how quickly you are gonna dehydrate," said Dr. Luay Shayya, a neurologist.

Our body has about 60% water. The organ that uses the most is our brain and when it begins to dehydrate, Shayya says our processing ability begins to slow down.

"Feel slower, feel like moving slower or even like they are intoxicated," said Dr. Shayya.

With your brain not functioning, people will also feel dizzy or light-headed and suffer from headaches. It will also exacerbate any underlying health problems you might have.

"Anything your brain is joggling, you just made it that much worse, so it will make mistakes," said Dr. Shayya.

So when it comes to what we drink to stay hydrated, some liquids are better than others.

"Look at the nutrition label on the side of your packet or panel. It kinda tells you everything you need to know," said James Mayo.

Hydration is key to staying healthy when the Phoenix area heats up Firefighters especially see an increase in calls for those who are homeless and have less access to water to keep themselves hydrated.

Mayo is a hydration expert and founder of SOS Hydration.

"Certain drinks are very high in sugar the hydration drinks and powders and some of the bottles that say they are electrolytes waters actually contain zero electrolytes," said Mayo.

He explains what to look for on the labels.

"Magnesium is great for recovery and transporting oxygen. Zinc is super for immunity," said Mayo.

To keep our brain and body at its optimal level, we need 2 liters of water a day to stay hydrated. It can be hard to just drink water.

"With SOS, you are drinking water but water with flavor and water with enhancement that is actually doing something for you," said Mayo.

For more information on SOS, click this link.