PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two young women were treated for heat exhaustion after they tried hiking Camelback Mountain late Friday morning.
According to firefighters, a group was making its way up the mountain on Cholla Trail when a woman in her 20s felt sick because of the heat.
Crews arrived and decided to the best way to get her off the mountain was to fly her off, since they were near the top.
While they were getting the first woman ready for the helicopter, another woman in the group, also in her 20s, got sick and needed to be flown off the mountain as well.
Both hikers made it safely off the mountain and were treated.
Firefighters didn't say if they needed to go to the hospital.
It’s like some da&* ride at the amusement park.
