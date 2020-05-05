TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - "Every year has the opportunity and possibility of becoming the warmest on record," said Nancy Selover.

Selover is the state climatologist and has been following the studies put out by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, or NOAA, predicting that 2020 could go down as one of the top five hottest years on record.

"It's not surprising at all we've been warming for a very long time so until we start into the next ice age that is going to continue to happen," said Selover.

Selover believes the statement made by NOAA looks at things globally but what one country or portion of a country is experiencing may not be true for another located on the other side of the world.

"We are not looking at that sort of situation. We did not have the warmest or record-setting January, February or March," said Selover.

Back to NOAA's prediction for 2020, Selover has a hard time believing it would happen globally.

"With only three months of data to predict it, that we could be the warmest with nine more months to go, even globally, seems a bit of a stretch to me but that's just me," said Selover.

Looking over the weather records for Metro Phoenix for the first three months of the year with Selover, they show that Phoenix has been below normal all three months.

"So we are hardly in any danger of becoming the warmest year for Arizona," said Selover.

With our temperatures heating up, how long and hot our Arizona summer will be all depend on what Mother Nature brings.

"We could have a new summertime heat record day. We will, of course, have a few heat waves," said Selover.

As far as 2020 going down in the record books, we'll have to wait and see.