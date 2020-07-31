PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- If you're feeling like it's been a rather hot month, you would be correct. In fact, July 2020 will be the hottest month ever recorded in Phoenix!
The National Weather Service is crunching some numbers, but it appears that July 2020 was the hottest month, with records going back to 1895. The average high was 110 degrees while the average low was 88 degrees.
The effect from the urban heat island bubble is cited as one of the reasons for the record-breaking heat.
The hottest month ever used to be August of 2011, with an average temperature of 98.3 degrees.
Based on preliminary numbers, July 2020 was the hottest July on record in Phoenix. This is part of a long-term warming trend, indicative of regional warming & local effects from the urban heat island (UHI) phenomenon. Low temps are warming at double the rate of high temps. #azwx pic.twitter.com/EiOIiPpqKo— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 31, 2020