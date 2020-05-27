PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police and Phoenix fire teamed up on Wednesday to remind everyone to check twice before getting out of your car this summer. That second look could be the difference between life and death for your child.
Twelve years ago, the heat forever changed the life of one Arizona family. Dawn Peabody lost her 2-year-old daughter from heatstroke, after the family went out to breakfast together.
“About an hour later, someone asked, 'Where's Maya?'” Peabody said. ”Maya wasn't in her room and Maya was not at work with me. That was the day that changed our lives. Wes ran to the car." And there he found her daughter.
Peabody wanted to share her family’s story with everyone else to prevent this from happening to someone else.
The summer heat can be extreme and can turn deadly, especially for a child left in a car. On a 100-degree day, a car’s temperature will rise by nearly 20 degrees in 10 minutes to 119 degrees.
Last year, more than 50 children died from heatstroke, with four here in Arizona.
“Every parent, every time, open that back door and check the backseat,” Peabody said. “Make sure there's no precious cargo. In Maya's memory, I please ask you all to look before you lock.”