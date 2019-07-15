PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Triple digits are becoming the daily normal, but your electric bills don’t have to be.
Here are six tips to keep your a/c bills low while temperatures soar from Donley Service Center:
1. Make sure to keep your blinds and drapes closed limiting the excess heat.
2. Turn off ceiling fans when no one’s in the room to conserve energy and ensure fans are moving counter-clockwise to push cool air down.
3. Thermostats pick up the heat from lamps, TV’s and appliances. Make sure your thermostat is in an isolated area.
4. Clean or replace your filter every month. The dry Arizona climate makes it easy for dust to clog the filter which may increase energy bills and cause damages.
5. Shade from trees and shrubs may lower the electricity being used. Make sure the area surrounding your a/c unit is free of leaves, weeds and debris to avoid restriction on airflow.
6. Consistently changing the thermostat does not conserve energy. Adjust it to the highest comfortable temperature and leave it. If that doesn’t work switch to a programmable thermostat that adjusts for when you are not home or asleep.
6. Units that have been well cared for by qualified technicians have a longer life expectancy and will run more effectively in the Valley of the sun.
