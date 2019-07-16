Phoenix hits 115

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix just hit 115 degrees, making this officially the hottest day of the year so far.

On Tuesday, it was already 112 degrees by 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service then reported the high temp of 115 at 2 p.m.

An excessive heat warning is in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This is dangerous heat, so please use caution and do your best to keep cool. 

As far as storms go, most of them will stay to the east and north of Phoenix.

Look for an increase in moisture for the end of the week and into the weekend. 

