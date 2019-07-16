PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Phoenix just hit 115 degrees, making this officially the hottest day of the year so far.
On Tuesday, it was already 112 degrees by 1 p.m.
The National Weather Service then reported the high temp of 115 at 2 p.m.
An excessive heat warning is in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
This is dangerous heat, so please use caution and do your best to keep cool.
As far as storms go, most of them will stay to the east and north of Phoenix.
Look for an increase in moisture for the end of the week and into the weekend.
Hottest day of the year so far - 9 degrees above average! #azwx #azfamily pic.twitter.com/hKpZG2daPa— Paul Horton (@PaulHortonCBS5) July 16, 2019
The high so far today in #Phoenix has been 114°. The excessive heat warning continues today across the region. Know and be aware of the symptoms of heat illness. Know what actions to take if someone becomes ill. Take appropriate precautions. #AZWX #CAWX pic.twitter.com/AU72cPH2TO— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 16, 2019
