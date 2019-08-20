PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's a day of record-breaking heat here in Phoenix.
Just after 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said the temperature had reached a record 113 degrees.
The previous record was 112, hit in 1986 and 1982.
The National Weather Service has continued the Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday at 8 pm.
Besides the hot daytime temperatures, it will also be very warm at night with some locations not getting below 90.
Late week temperatures will moderate but our rain chances seem to be slipping away.
Not really anything to brag about but here it is at 2:03 PM. #azwx pic.twitter.com/8RzcD8rB3c— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 20, 2019