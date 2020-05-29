PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- It's not a milestone anyone wanted to reach, but here we are! Phoenix hit 112 degrees Friday for the first time this year. The National Weather Service said that by 3 p.m., it was 112 at Sky Harbor Airport. This ties the record for the date, which was set back in 1910!
Don't look for it to be much cooler in the coming days either. Heat warnings continue into the weekend, and then triple digits stay in to forecast for the near future.
The excessive heat warning for much of western and southern Arizona, including metro Phoenix, will continue through Sunday evening. The high temps are due to a strong ridge of high pressure that continues to influence our weather.
We could see some isolated storms in eastern Arizona over the next couple of days, perhaps even as close as Gila County just to the east of the Valley. But sorry folks, no rain for Phoenix.
After the weekend, an area of low pressure in the Pacific begins to push the high eastward. That will help to bring temperatures down just a bit. Also, it should trigger a few more thunderstorms in the mountains.
Tuesday evening it’s possible we could even see some blowing dust into central Arizona. However, that chance is minimal right now.
Please remember that hot weather can be deadly. weather is deadly. Stay safe. Stay hydrated. Check on your pets and neighbors.
