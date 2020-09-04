PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The holiday weekend is starting off with hot weather for the history books.

Temperatures reached 114 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Friday afternoon, setting a record. The previous record of 112 was set in 1945 and 2019. Friday also marks the 51st day that Phoenix has seen temperatures reached more than 110 degrees. That's an all-time record we've been adding to since the previous record was 33 days.

Heat Warnings for the holiday weekend Another dangerous heat wave is taking shape for the Labor Day holiday weekend as strong high pressure situates itself near Nevada. Click for details.

The Phoenix area is already under an excessive heat warning and that should last through Monday evening. Because of the heat warnings, the Salvation Army has opened heat relief stations across the Valley. They are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, there is a heat warning. For a list of locations of the heat stations, click/tap here. The weather service recommends drinking plenty of fluids, limiting outdoor activity, staying indoors in an air-conditioned space and checking on relatives and neighbors.

Temperatures are expected to decline slightly on Sunday and Monday but heat is expected to break on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the double digits with overnight lows in the 70s.