SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Getting nutritious food out to clients is what Meals on Wheels is known for. But that's not all they do. When temperatures are scorching, which they were Monday and will be Tuesday, volunteers also check to make sure that people are staying cool.
Volunteers work in teams of two, and if they come across someone who is in distress, one volunteer will stay with the person while the other goes to get help.
It’s especially crucial for many of the people the organization serves. Oftentimes, a Meals on Wheels volunteer is the only person they’ll interact with all day.
“It’s a wellness check,” said John Drake of Sun City Meals on Wheels. “We try to check on how they’re doing, and our runners and drivers become very familiar with their clients.”
Volunteers and Meals on Wheels staff say they also get something from these interactions as well.
"We loved having grandparents, and we don't have them anymore, so it's kind of a substitute," said Karen Thompson, a Meals on Wheels volunteer.
In Sun City, Meals on Wheels staff says it can be a struggle to find enough volunteers during the summer. If you’d like help, go to SunCityMealsOnWheels.org.
"It makes me feel good to do those kinds of things to people,” Drake said. “It's just people helping people. That's just the way it is."
