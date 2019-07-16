PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A man has been found dead in a hot van near Grand and 15th avenues.
His body was discovered Tuesday afternoon.
Police say the man's death may be related to the extreme heat of the day.
Phoenix reached 115 degrees at 2 p.m. Tuesday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.
Phoenix has been baking in scorching heat for days. An excessive heat warning is in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say there are no signs of suspicious activity in the man's death.
Neighbors say the man may have been homeless and was living in the van.
The National Weather Service in Phoenix warns: "This is very dangerous heat and should be taken very seriously. Use precautions!"
