PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Do you or someone you know need to cool down during these extreme temperature days?
Rideshare app Lyft announced Monday they will be providing free rides to Maricopa County cooling centers to seniors, home-bound adults and other vulnerable residents.
This is all part of Lyft's new program called "Wheels for All," which will run until Sept 30. In addition, Four Peaks Brewing Company will donate water cans to local cooling centers.
Lyft says residents can use the code "PHXCOOL19" and receive free transportation to cooling centers across the Valley. Lyft is urging riders to check cooling center operational hours before visiting a site.
Valley residents can receive two free rides, up to $15 each, to the following cooling centers:
--Church on the Street (3210 N. Grand Ave., Phoenix, 85017)
--City of Surprise - Fire Medical Station 301 (16750 N. Village Dr., East Surprise, 85378)
--Operation Big Serve - Jacob's Journey (726 E. University Dr., Mesa, 85210)
--Scottsdale Public Library (3839 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale, 85251)
--U.S. Vets - PHX/Grand Ave. (3400 NW Grand Ave., Phoenix, 85017)
--Mountain View Community Center (1104 E Grovers Ave., Phoenix, 85022)
--Perry Library (1965 E Queen Creek Road, Queen Creek, 85297)
--South Mountain Community Library (7050 S. 24th St., Phoenix, 85042)
--Litchfield Park Library (101 W. Wigwam Blvd., Litchfield Park, 85340)
--Cholla Library (10050 E. Metro Parkway, North Phoenix, 85051)
Lyft says the "Wheels for All" program is in partnership with Four Peaks Brewing Company, 211 Arizona and Valley of The Sun United Way.
Be sure to follow the Arizona's Weather Authority for latest forecast and other weather related-news.
