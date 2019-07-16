PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - July 16 is the hottest day so far of 2019 - and is not a good time for your air conditioning to go out. Some people in an east Phoenix apartment complex say they only have limited air conditioning and their units are heating up to the 80s.
Capri on Camelback is off 40th Street and is described online as luxury apartments. But many are buying their own air conditioning units or opting to stay at hotels, all at their own expense.
Resident Denise Murphy sent us a picture of her thermostat, showing it's set to 65, but only cooled to 82 degrees.
"They called and said they were running on only one chiller system and there's supposed to be two," Murphy said.
Another resident, whose thermostat was showing 87 degrees, sent us an email from the Capri on Camelback team, saying a new pump motor was delivered, but there was a problem installing it, and technicians would be back out on Wednesday. They were offering residents cold beverages in the office.
"It's too hot. I have my dogs. It's too hot to be in there," Murphy said. "I'm heading over to Embassy Suites."
"Are you mad?" we asked her.
"You have no idea," Murphy said.
We reached out to the property and property management company to confirm when it went down, how many people are affected, and when it will be back up and running.
“The safety and comfort of our residents is always of the utmost importance, we are working diligently with qualified contractors to get the chiller system back online as soon as possible,” Capri on Camelback said in an email.
Yep, in this heat once thermo setting is higher then 79 , its warm inside.[ohmy][tongue][sleeping]
