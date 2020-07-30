PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- If you went outside at all today, it should come as no surprise to you that the Valley is experiencing some scorching record heat!
At around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Phoenix had already hit a record-breaking 116 degrees. That broke a record set more than 85 years ago. But temps kept climbing and climbing. And by 4 p.m, it was 118 degrees!
The day started out warm and sweaty, with a low of 91 degrees Thursday morning. This was the 15th day this season with lows in the 90s. That ties a record for the most days in one year with low temps that warm.
As the hours went by, the heat grew even more brutal and more intense, with temps climbing until they hit 118 degrees. That's a new record, breaking the old record of 115 degrees, set back in 1934.
[Click here for latest forecast from Arizona's Weather Authority]
An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Valley and much of the state through Saturday. There is also a High Pollution Advisory for Thursday and Friday as well.
Unfortunately, there's no rain in sight. The monsoon storms will stay quiet, and our weather will remain dry and sunny with temps above average in Phoenix for the first half of next week.
Just outdid itself...high at Sky Harbor just hit 118! #azwx pic.twitter.com/vCEqdNoTAo— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 30, 2020
Just see a record high for the date at Sky Harbor...up to 116 degrees so far...breaking the old record of 115 degrees...set way back in 1934. #azwx pic.twitter.com/rsHjvPEwLV— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 30, 2020