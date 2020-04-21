MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For the Mesa Fire and Medical Department, springtime means an upsurge in dehydration calls.

"We walk around day to day dehydrated," said Forrest Smith, deputy chief with Mesa Fire and Medical.

They especially see an increase in calls for those who are homeless and have less access to water to keep themselves hydrated. Our body is primarily made up of water.

"We know that the brain requires a great deal of water because the majority of the brain is made of water so when we start to see a decrease in hydration, we start to see a decrease in behavior and personality," said Smith.

Those can be some of the first signs your body is suffering from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. You may also feel dizzy, nauseous or tired.

"These things, we have to pay attention to what our body is telling us," said Smith.

There is one thing you can do.

"If I know I have an activity planned for the next day, I want to start preparing the day before," said Smith.

Make sure the night before, you are rested, well-fed and drinking extra water. How do you know that your body is hydrated?

"Drink enough water until basically you see your urine has that clear look to it," said Smith.

It's the best practice during this time of year.

"Not a bad idea to just walk around with water," said Smith.