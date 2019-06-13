PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- The Phoenix-metro area is experiencing the hottest temperatures of the year this week, and that's raising concerns about the potential for severe burn injuries.
The Arizona Burn Center has seen a number of patients in the last couple days who are being treated for surface burns caused by hot cars, scalding hot pavement, or other scorching surfaces.
Scottsdale mom Cathie Bennett does her best to limit her kids outdoor activity during the summer, because she knows what can happen if her daughter Lexi touches some metal on the trampoline, or walks by the pool with no shoes on.
"It's a huge concern," said Bennett. "If we come out here during the day, the slide is too hot, so we always are aware of what time it is so we can go out early and go out late."
Dr. Kevin Foster is director of the Arizona Burn Center.
Foster said that when the state sees extreme heat, they see an increase in the number of patients with severe burns... burns caused by something with which they've come in contact.
"In 110-degree temperatures in direct sunlight, oftentimes those surfaces can get to be 160 to 170-degrees," said Foster. "It takes a fraction of a second to get a second-degree or even a third-degree burn with exposure to that. Anything that's exposed to the sun can get really, really hot. The things we worry about most are pavement, black tops, sidewalks, and driveways."
Many of the patients that come into the Arizona Burn Center this time of year are elderly patients who have fallen down, then burn themselves on the hot ground, according to Foster.
Kids in hot cars is also a problem, since kids can have easy access to metal seat belts and door handles that heat up in the hot sun.
Doctors recommend using a towel or blanket to cover seats, steering wheels and seat belts.
